Caretaker FM, German Ambassador discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan, Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Alfred Grannas Tuesday discussed various facets of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During a call on meeting, they agreed to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

Regional and global developments were also discussed, it was added.