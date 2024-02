Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held separate meetings with Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas and Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday held separate meetings with Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas and Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins.

During these meetings, the discussions were focused on enhancing Pakistan's engagement and cooperation with Norway and Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, posted on its official account on social media platform X.