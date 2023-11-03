Open Menu

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemns terrorist attack in Gwadar

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the security forces personnel in Gwadar which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the security forces personnel in Gwadar which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 soldiers.

"Such acts are utterly reprehensible," the foreign minister wrote on social media platform X.

He sympathised with the bereaved families of the martyrs and the injured.

"Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists," the foreign minister reiterated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Gwadar Resolute

Recent Stories

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

1 minute ago
 US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besie ..

US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City

1 minute ago
 Polls date announcement dispels election delay not ..

Polls date announcement dispels election delay notion: Caretaker Minister for In ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's b ..

Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at N ..

Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at Norwegian parliament

3 minutes ago
 HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's ..

HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's former president

16 minutes ago
The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) appr ..

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approves Rs 10.022 bln projects

15 minutes ago
 Impression of post-press conference acquittal from ..

Impression of post-press conference acquittal from May 9 arson accusations not t ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stron ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

27 minutes ago
 Sen. Waqar Mehdi condemns Gwadar attack

Sen. Waqar Mehdi condemns Gwadar attack

27 minutes ago
 UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions aimed a ..

UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions aimed at underpinning regional, world ..

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Ja ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan condemns attack on security ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan