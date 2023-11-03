Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemns terrorist attack in Gwadar

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the security forces personnel in Gwadar which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 soldiers

"Such acts are utterly reprehensible," the foreign minister wrote on social media platform X.

He sympathised with the bereaved families of the martyrs and the injured.

"Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists," the foreign minister reiterated.