Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani calls Palestinian counterpart for condolences, solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday telephoned his Palestinian counterpart Riyadh Al Malki to offer condolences from the people and government of Pakistan.

During the conversation, the foreign minister told Riyadh Al Malki that Palestinians were not alone in the face of Israeli aggression as Pakistan stood in solidarity with them.

Foreign Minister Malki expressed gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance from Pakistan.