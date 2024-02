Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani meets EU special envoy for Afghanistan

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday met the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday met the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on regional developments including peace and security situations. The Foreign Minister emphasized the optimal utilization of dialogue processes to foster meaningful cooperation.