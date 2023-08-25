Caretaker government plays important role in ensuring fair elections: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan Friday highlighted vital role of the caretaker government in ensuring free and fair elections.

He stated that all political parties would experience an equal electoral environment.

He made these remarks while presiding over a significant meeting of civil officers.

During the meeting, he stressed that government officials must not succumb to any pressures while carrying out their duties.

He underscored the importance of upholding merit and transparency in all matters.

The chief minister referred Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 1948 speech as a guidelines for civil officers.

He directed to submit reports related to corruption cases,adding the chief secretary should review the monthly performance of all departments and present a report.

He said that the chief secretary was responsible for assessing the performance of all departments on a monthly basis and submitting the report to the Chief Minister's Office.