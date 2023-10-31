Caretaker government to provide maximum support to ECP in conduct of free, fair polls: Solangi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday the caretaker government would provide all possible support and facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting free and fair elections.

During a meeting between the minister and Senator Salim Mandviwala, the political and economic situation of the country including the upcoming elections were discussed.

The minister said ECP was responsible for conducting elections in the country.

The minister assured the Pakistan People's Party leader that equal opportunities would be provided to all political parties and every party had full right to participate in the elections.

Economic stability in the country was very important and Pakistan's economic agenda should not be affected in any way, Murtaza Solangi added.

The Senator expressed the hope that the ECP would conduct general elections in the last week of January next year as promised.