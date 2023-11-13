Open Menu

Caretaker Government's Authority Excludes Extensions, Appointments, Says JUIP Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Caretaker government's authority excludes extensions, appointments, says JUIP Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) Senator Kamran Murtaza on Monday voiced strong opinions regarding the limitations of the caretaker government's authority, asserting that extensions or significant appointments did not fall within its purview.

Senator Murtaza emphasized that Section 230 of the Election Act, 2017 explicitly restricted the caretaker setup from making any major appointments or extensions.

During the session, he also addressed the establishment of a separate ministry dedicated to handling affairs related to the minerals of Balochistan.

Expressing his reservations, he questioned the justification behind such a move, calling for transparency and accountability in the decision-making process.

On a separate note, the senator raised concerns about the recent abduction and subsequent recovery of Naseeb Ullah Achakzai.

He urged the authorities to enhance law and order in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for improved security measures to safeguard the well-being of citizens.

APP/muk-zah

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Law And Order 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

1 hour ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan