ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) Senator Kamran Murtaza on Monday voiced strong opinions regarding the limitations of the caretaker government's authority, asserting that extensions or significant appointments did not fall within its purview.

Senator Murtaza emphasized that Section 230 of the Election Act, 2017 explicitly restricted the caretaker setup from making any major appointments or extensions.

During the session, he also addressed the establishment of a separate ministry dedicated to handling affairs related to the minerals of Balochistan.

Expressing his reservations, he questioned the justification behind such a move, calling for transparency and accountability in the decision-making process.

On a separate note, the senator raised concerns about the recent abduction and subsequent recovery of Naseeb Ullah Achakzai.

He urged the authorities to enhance law and order in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for improved security measures to safeguard the well-being of citizens.

