Caretaker Governor expresses grief over attack on MPA Liaqat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Caretaker Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday expressed grief over attack on PTI's MPA Liaqat Ali in Dir Lower.

In a condolence message, the Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of four persons and injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and recovery of injured persons.