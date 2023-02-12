UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Govt Accelerates Crackdown Against Drug Mafia

Published February 12, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Crackdown against drug peddlers and dealers has been accelerated on the directives of Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi and the intelligence network has also been streamlined across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The target actions are taken and raids made according to the prior tips of this intelligence network of the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department.

Meanwhile, the jawans of Excise Police Station Mardan raided a drugs smuggling cell located in the Sherpao area of Charsadda. The action was taken on the basis of intelligence.

A key member of the international drugs smuggling gang has been arrested during the raid.

Important data used in international drug smuggling has also been recovered from the arrested accused.

According to the initial investigation, the accused Altaf used to transport, buy and sell drugs at the inter-district and international level for the said gang wherein he used his mobile phone for the purpose. Important evidence related to drug smuggling has also been recovered from the accused, which has been sent for forensic tests to concerned laboratories.

During the investigation, the accused also revealed the Names of all his associates, while in the light of his initial statements and revelations, important progress has been made in many more drug cases and a number of drug smuggling cases have been helped in solving.

