Caretaker Govt Aims To Promote Mines & Mineral Sector On Modern Lines: Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad Friday said that government was taking steps to evolve a strategy to promote mines and mineral sectors on modern lines as country's economic future is directly linked to its production.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the government was taking imperative measures to facilitate investors and exploit the potential of the resources the country.

He assured that the Punjab government will address all key issues of the mines and mineral industry to unleash its true potential for economic development of the country.

Replying to a question, he highlighted the landmark upcoming project of Punjab that the iron reserves in Chiniot and Kalabagh will also increase the overall investment which would soon be sought for the purpose.

The minister said that Punjab welcomes investment in setting up the mining operation and HRC steel plant.

He said that promotion of the mineral sector would bring multiple benefits to the economy as it would improve trade & exports, increase employment & income level, attract more domestic & foreign investment and accelerate economic growth.

The government was cooperating and inviting private sector in introducing the latest technology and promoting mechanized mining to enable this sector to produce valued added products and enhance exports, he added.

