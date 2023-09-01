Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker government was duty-bound to respect the law and the judiciary, which functioned freely in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker government was duty-bound to respect the law and the judiciary, which functioned freely in the country.

"As a responsible government, it is our duty to respect the judiciary and the law. The matter of Pervez Elahi's arrest falls within the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the judiciary," the minister said while talking to a private channel.

The LEAs obeyed the law, he said, adding the media and the judiciary worked independently in the country.

He said every citizen had freedom of speech and a right to criticize that could not be taken away, but at the same time "we also have the right to present the facts without any fear".

To a query, the minister said efforts were underway to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills and its details would be announced in the shape of decisions.

"Our limited tenure and the Constitution and law allow us to take decisions in the best interest of the country," he said, vowing that best decisions would be made keeping in view the national interests.

The caretaker government would own and stood by its decisions, he added.

Solangi said his interview with the BBC was presented out of context. "I am in contact with them and in my view, it will be appropriate for them to clarify." The Election Commission of Pakistan had expedited the process of delimitation of Constituencies, he said while responding to another query.

He said the government would provide all assistance to the ECP to ensure that the election would be held in accordance with the schedule.