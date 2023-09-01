Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Bound To Respect Law & Judiciary: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker government was duty-bound to respect the law and the judiciary, which functioned freely in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the caretaker government was duty-bound to respect the law and the judiciary, which functioned freely in the country.

"As a responsible government, it is our duty to respect the judiciary and the law. The matter of Pervez Elahi's arrest falls within the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the judiciary," the minister said while talking to a private channel.

The LEAs obeyed the law, he said, adding the media and the judiciary worked independently in the country.

He said every citizen had freedom of speech and a right to criticize that could not be taken away, but at the same time "we also have the right to present the facts without any fear".

To a query, the minister said efforts were underway to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills and its details would be announced in the shape of decisions.

"Our limited tenure and the Constitution and law allow us to take decisions in the best interest of the country," he said, vowing that best decisions would be made keeping in view the national interests.

The caretaker government would own and stood by its decisions, he added.

Solangi said his interview with the BBC was presented out of context. "I am in contact with them and in my view, it will be appropriate for them to clarify." The Election Commission of Pakistan had expedited the process of delimitation of Constituencies, he said while responding to another query.

He said the government would provide all assistance to the ECP to ensure that the election would be held in accordance with the schedule.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Electricity Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

23 minutes ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

12 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

12 minutes ago
Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

12 minutes ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

12 minutes ago
 HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade libr ..

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

12 minutes ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

40 minutes ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

40 minutes ago
 DG HDA says people should support WASA instead cri ..

DG HDA says people should support WASA instead criticism

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan