Caretaker govt committed to press freedom & journalists’ welfare: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the government was committed to the freedom of media and the well-being of media workers.

The minister expressed the caretaker government’s commitment during his meeting with representatives of the National Press Club, Parliamentary Reporters Association, and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ).

The representatives of the media bodies also held a meeting separately with the Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer, and briefed them about the role of media in national progress.

Productive proposals for development of media came under discussion during the meetings in which all the stakeholders agreed to work together for evolving a practical framework based on the national development agenda and the government’s priorities.

During his meeting with the media representatives, the minister highlighted the role played by the people associated with the newspaper industry in safeguarding the public's right to information.

As regards the discussions held a few days ago concerning the problems faced by the newspaper industry, he said unbiased opinions were shared in that regard.

He reiterated that the government firmly believed in the freedom of media and the well-being of media workers.

The minister said journalists had the right to visit all the places in search of news. While upholding the rights to freedom of expression and information, the government had no intention of imposing any restrictions on a journalist's movements, he added.

Solangi said he would soon hold a meeting with the representatives of Parliamentary Reporters Association and other bodies during the Senate session.