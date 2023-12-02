Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Caretaker govt committed to privatize sick-units: Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Friday said that the caretaker government is committed to privatising sick units and non-profitable corporations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Friday said that the caretaker government is committed to privatising sick units and non-profitable corporations.

The privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines would be made in phases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan’s economy cannot bear the burden of non-profitable units and organizations any more, he said. Comprehensive policies and commitment are required to achieve progress in privatizing the non-profitable corporations, he said.

About the list of non-profitable entities, he said, we are working on PIA, First Women Bank, DISCOs and HBFC. He said there is also a need to focus on railways.

In reply to a question about the Roosevellet hotel, he said, we will have good news regarding Roosevellet. Every year, he said Pakistan is losing billions of rupees due to retaining sick units. To a question about the slow pace of work, he said the caretaker government is making all-out efforts to speed up the process of privatization.

