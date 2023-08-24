Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Committed To Provide All Facilities To ECP For Holding Next Elections: Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Caretaker govt committed to provide all facilities to ECP for holding next elections: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the interim government is committed to providing all facilities to the election commission of Pakistan for holding the next elections in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that members of the caretaker government are neutral in all political affairs.

He further stated that caretaker members of the government are interested in organizing elections after the delimitation process.

ECP, he said after completing the task of delimitation would announce the date for general elections. Commenting on fewer facilities for the PTI Chairman in Attock jail, he said the PTI chief is availing maximum facilities in the imprisonment.

In reply to a question about the participation of PTI leaders in the next elections, he said those found involved in May 9 attacks on security institutions would be awarded punishment as per the law of the country.

