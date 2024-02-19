Caretaker govt ensured equal treatment to all political parties: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Monday said that the caretaker government had strived to ensure equal treatment to all political parties.

Addressing the Senate House business Advisory Committee, he said that the caretaker government's Primary task was to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country, which required the cooperation of all political parties.

The caretaker administration endeavoured to foster close coordination with all stakeholders in that regard, he added.

Murtaza Solangi extended his gratitude to the Senate chairman and senators for their steadfast support to the caretaker government.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and members of the House Business Advisory Committee commended Solangi for his role during the Senate sessions.

The Senate chairman praised the minister for his important contribution to smooth functioning of the Upper House of Parliament.

The senators hailed the minister for responding to questions in detail during the question hour sessions.