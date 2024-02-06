Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Ensures Best Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Caretaker govt ensures best arrangements for peaceful conduct of polls: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of elections on polling day, across the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was part of the COG’s interaction with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, 2024.

The prime minister welcomed the COG delegation and said that Pakistan was proud to honour its commitment as a Commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections.

He also highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections.

Now it was the turn of the people of Pakistan to exercise their democratic right to vote, he added.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan thanked the caretaker prime minister and conveyed best wishes of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland. He said the COG delegation would be visiting various polling sites throughout the country to observe the election process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Vote Nigeria February Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

7 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

16 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

16 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

16 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

16 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

16 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

17 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

17 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

17 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

16 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan