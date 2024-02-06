Caretaker Govt Ensures Best Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Polls: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of elections on polling day, across the country.
He was talking to a delegation of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was part of the COG’s interaction with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, 2024.
The prime minister welcomed the COG delegation and said that Pakistan was proud to honour its commitment as a Commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections.
He also highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections.
Now it was the turn of the people of Pakistan to exercise their democratic right to vote, he added.
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan thanked the caretaker prime minister and conveyed best wishes of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland. He said the COG delegation would be visiting various polling sites throughout the country to observe the election process.
