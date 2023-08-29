Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum sector: Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali

Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to bring speedy progress in the energy and petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to bring speedy progress in the energy and petroleum sector.

We will try to reduce capacity payments in the power sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Structural changes is essential to gain objectives from the oil and gas sector, he said. The focus is being given to attract investment in exploring the oil and gas field, he added.

In reply to a question about the excessive use of electricity, he said a discussion would be made with all traders of big cities so that less use of electricity could be ensured by closing shops before midnight.

To another question, he said there is a need to address issues of circular debt and capacity payments.