Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Evolving Strategy To Bring Speedy Progress In Energy, Petroleum Sector: Caretaker Minister For Energy And Petroleum Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum sector: Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali

Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to bring speedy progress in the energy and petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Energy and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy is being evolved to bring speedy progress in the energy and petroleum sector.

We will try to reduce capacity payments in the power sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Structural changes is essential to gain objectives from the oil and gas sector, he said. The focus is being given to attract investment in exploring the oil and gas field, he added.

In reply to a question about the excessive use of electricity, he said a discussion would be made with all traders of big cities so that less use of electricity could be ensured by closing shops before midnight.

To another question, he said there is a need to address issues of circular debt and capacity payments.

Related Topics

Electricity Oil Progress Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Gas TV All From

Recent Stories

Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

16 minutes ago
 EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

23 minutes ago
 LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

35 minutes ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

35 minutes ago
 FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

37 minutes ago
PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

37 minutes ago
 Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar ..

Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

37 minutes ago
 CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after de ..

CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after delimitation process completion

37 minutes ago
 Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan