Caretaker Govt Fulfilled Its Promises With Masses: Solangi
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said the caretaker government had fulfilled its promises with the people by holding free, fair and peaceful election and stabilizing the economy.
Speaking in a talk show of the private media, the minister recalled his first promise to the people of fulfilling all the needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding the polls.
“The second promise, I made with them, was to bequeath the country to the next elected government in a better economic shape,” he said, adding both the promises had been fulfilled by the caretaker government.
The minister recalled that the Dollar was being sold and purchased in the market at up to Rs 400 and the speculations were being made that the country might go into bankruptcy.
However, the caretaker government rose up to the challenge and stabilized the economy by taking needful initiatives.
From the economic point of view, he said there was a stability in the market now.
He highlighted the administrative measures taken by the caretaker government to prevent electricity theft and smuggling.
No government had absolute freedom and authority, he said, adding the freedom of expression also had some limitations.
He stressed on active participation of the people in the democracy for betterment of the country.
No decision has been taken regarding the banning of any social media application during any meeting of the Federal Cabinet, Solangi noted.
To a query, he said the journalists and anchors should avoid generalizing the issues.
He asked whether every person, who was in remand and went on hunger strike, should be released.
