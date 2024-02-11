Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Fulfills Its Constitutional Responsibility By Holding Polls: Solangi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker govt fulfills its constitutional responsibility by holding polls: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the government had fulfilled its constitutional responsibility by holding free, fair and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

Speaking in a tv talk show on private media, the minister said the caretaker government had extended all-out facilitation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the polls.

The results of the elections were a testament to the transparency of the elections, he added.

To a query, Solangi said there was a procedure for the transfer of power under the constitution and law.

He said the incumbent speakers would call sessions of all the assemblies as soon as the official results of the general election conveyed to the respective assemblies officially.

The caretaker governments would be dissolved when the elected Prime Minister and Chief Ministers would take oaths of their positions, he added.

The Ministry of Interior had responded to the queries about the suspension of mobile service on election day, he said, adding the citizens' lives were of paramount importance for the state.

There were threats to the citizens and polling staff, he said in response to another query. “It was important for us to ensure that there was no hindrance to the people’s mobility on the election day.

There had always been disputes over the election process and election date, he said recalling such disputes at the time 2018 and 2013 elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday 2018 Media TV All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan