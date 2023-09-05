Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Fully Abides By Constitution: Solangi

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday reaffirmed the caretaker government's commitment to uphold the Constitution and abide by the country's laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday reaffirmed the caretaker government's commitment to uphold the Constitution and abide by the country's laws.

Talking to a private new channel, Solangi emphasized that the caretaker government had been working within the defined constitutional role and would not resort to anything which was against the Constitution.

"We need to demonstrate through our actions that we have no favourites," he said, highlighting the importance of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.

The minister said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all the political parties.

"If any political party feels that it is being treated unjustly, it can approach the Election Commission and the courts," he asserted.

As regards the arrest of Pervez Elahi, he said he was taken into custody under a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him.

The police had the authority to arrest him. A person should not be called a political prisoner if he or she was arrested in a case.

To a query, Solangi said everybody had the right of the freedom of expression and holding a peaceful protest.

To another question, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to assist the ECP in fulfilling its constitutional duties related to holding polls.

He said that the government would fully assist the ECP in conducting the election in accordance with its schedule.

All registered political parties would be treated equally, he said while responding to another query.

The minister termed Karachi an economic hub and said it was the prime minister who took the initiative to hold a meeting with the business community.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Prime Minister Protest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Prisoner Business Election Commission Of Pakistan Hub FIR All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

5 minutes ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

5 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

5 minutes ago
 Governor pays homage to soldiers for making countr ..

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

5 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

11 minutes ago
Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super F ..

Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super Fours

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious d ..

Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious designs in 1965 war

11 minutes ago
 Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

31 minutes ago
 Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Muni ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-mil ..

31 minutes ago
 Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print ..

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against I ..

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan