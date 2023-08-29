Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Has Nothing To Do With Election Date: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that the caretaker government had nothing to do with the election date which was a mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the new amendments in the Election Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that the caretaker government had nothing to do with the election date which was a mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the new amendments in the Election Act.

Talking to a private channel, the minister said the government was committed to assist the ECP in holding the election in line with its schedule.

It was the legal and constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to assist the ECP in holding the election, he added.

He said the ECP had issued its schedule for the delimitations of the Constituencies following the approval of a fresh census by the Council of Common Interest which was subsequently notified during the previous government's tenure.

Solangi said it was imperative to give 54 days to all the political parties after delimitations for election campaigns in line with the Constitution.

He said according to Article 218 (3) of the Constitution, it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

To a query, he said the Federal Cabinet today deliberated over the recommendations of the Energy Ministry on the issue related to inflated electricity bills.

Some proposals were discussed during the meeting, he said, adding it was imperative to take the International Monetary Fund on board in this regard.

He said Minister of Finance Shamshad Akhtar was in contact with the IMF and soon the government would be in a position to announce its decisions over the issue related to the bills.

The minister said the decisions would be made after reviewing Primary surplus and circular debt data.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan IMF Electricity Election Commission Of Pakistan All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

15 minutes ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

15 minutes ago
 FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

17 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

17 minutes ago
 Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar ..

Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

17 minutes ago
CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after de ..

CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after delimitation process completion

17 minutes ago
 Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

54 minutes ago
 Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane ..

Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia

52 minutes ago
 Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Ma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretak ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan