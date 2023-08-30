Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that the caretaker government had nothing to do with the election date which was a mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the new amendments in the Election Act.

Talking to a private channel, the minister said the government was committed to assist the ECP in holding the election in line with its schedule.

It was the legal and constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to assist the ECP in holding the election, he added.

He said the ECP had issued its schedule for the delimitations of the Constituencies following the approval of a fresh census by the Council of Common Interest which was subsequently notified during the previous government's tenure.

Solangi said it was imperative to give 54 days to all the political parties after delimitations for election campaigns in line with the Constitution.

He said according to Article 218 (3) of the Constitution, it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

To a query, he said the Federal Cabinet today deliberated over the recommendations of the Energy Ministry on the issue related to inflated electricity bills.

Some proposals were discussed during the meeting, he said, adding it was imperative to take the International Monetary Fund on board in this regard.

He said Minister of Finance Shamshad Akhtar was in contact with the IMF and soon the government would be in a position to announce its decisions over the issue related to the bills.

The minister said the decisions would be made after reviewing Primary surplus and circular debt data.