Caretaker Govt Investing Huge Amount To Impart Skill Training To Youth: Dr Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Thursday said that the caretaker government is investing a huge amount to impart skill training to youth.

We have made a plan to start an internship program for youth in the industrial sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said a heavy amount would be spent to establish centres for skill training, he said.

In reply to a question about employment opportunities in Pakistan, he said the e-Rozgaar freelancing training program would provide many job opportunities to young people.

We are focusing on technical programs to produce skilled workers for meeting domestic and foreign countries' demand, he said.

