Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Monday said cooperation of all the political parties was crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

"We will not take sides and will remain apolitical," the minister said while talking to a private channel.

The minister reiterated the caretaker government's commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the general elections.

"It is the right of political parties to express their opinion about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance," he said, adding the caretaker government had nothing to do with the stance of any political party on different issues.

To a query, he said the caretaker government was the constitutional and legal one, and the Parliament was the supreme institutions in the democratic system.

The minister said the caretaker government respected independence of the judiciary.

The people had a lot of expectations from the new Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa who had an credible past.

"Measures are being taken to provide relief to the public," he said, adding the rupee was gaining strength due to those steps.

"Action has been taken against smuggling, hoarding, and electricity theft," he noted.

"Investments through the Special Investment Facilitation Council will stabilize the economy and let the government to pass on relief to the masses," the minister remarked.

He said the caretaker government would hand over the economy to the next government in an improved shape.

The minister said the people had the right to decide whom they elect as their representative.

"Let us restore the nation's trust and lead the country towards political and economic stability," he remarked.

"The government, people, and armed forces are fully capable to defend Pakistan," he added.