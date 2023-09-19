Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Needs All Political Parties' Cooperation For Free & Fair Elections: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Monday said cooperation of all the political parties was crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

"We will not take sides and will remain apolitical," the minister said while talking to a private channel.

The minister reiterated the caretaker government's commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the general elections.

"It is the right of political parties to express their opinion about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance," he said, adding the caretaker government had nothing to do with the stance of any political party on different issues.

To a query, he said the caretaker government was the constitutional and legal one, and the Parliament was the supreme institutions in the democratic system.

The minister said the caretaker government respected independence of the judiciary.

The people had a lot of expectations from the new Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa who had an credible past.

"Measures are being taken to provide relief to the public," he said, adding the rupee was gaining strength due to those steps.

"Action has been taken against smuggling, hoarding, and electricity theft," he noted.

"Investments through the Special Investment Facilitation Council will stabilize the economy and let the government to pass on relief to the masses," the minister remarked.

He said the caretaker government would hand over the economy to the next government in an improved shape.

The minister said the people had the right to decide whom they elect as their representative.

"Let us restore the nation's trust and lead the country towards political and economic stability," he remarked.

"The government, people, and armed forces are fully capable to defend Pakistan," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Electricity Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Independence Lead All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

17 minutes ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

20 minutes ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

31 minutes ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

36 minutes ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

36 minutes ago
Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

37 minutes ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

37 minutes ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

2 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to impro ..

Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to improve standard of education

1 hour ago
 Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakist ..

Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakistan's Pageant World

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan