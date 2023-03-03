UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Govt Notifies Appointments Of Minister, Special Assistants

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Caretaker govt notifies appointments of minister, special assistants

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified appointments of the provincial caretaker Minister for Information and six special assistants to the Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified appointments of the provincial caretaker Minister for Information and six special assistants to the Chief Minister.

The different notifications issued here said that Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel had been appointed as Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs.

He took oath of his office immediately.

The other notifications said that Dr Riaz Anwar had been appointed as Special Assistant on Sport, Youth Affairs and Salma Begum as Special Assistant on Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare.

The other special assistants included Hidayat Ullah Khan Turi, Sheraz Akram Bacha, Malik Mehr Elahi and Pir Haroon Shah.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Minority Jamal Shah Government

Recent Stories

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhab ..

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

11 minutes ago
 E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help ..

E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainabi ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow on death of ..

25 minutes ago
 52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants ..

Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.