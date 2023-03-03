Caretaker govt notifies appointments of minister, special assistants

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified appointments of the provincial caretaker Minister for Information and six special assistants to the Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified appointments of the provincial caretaker Minister for Information and six special assistants to the Chief Minister.

The different notifications issued here said that Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel had been appointed as Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs.

He took oath of his office immediately.

The other notifications said that Dr Riaz Anwar had been appointed as Special Assistant on Sport, Youth Affairs and Salma Begum as Special Assistant on Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare.

The other special assistants included Hidayat Ullah Khan Turi, Sheraz Akram Bacha, Malik Mehr Elahi and Pir Haroon Shah.