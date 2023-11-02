ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah Thursday said that the interim government was playing a key role in promoting the country’s soft image effectively at the international level and connecting people of various countries with their rich cultures.

“Pakistani nation is hospitable and has cultural values which we need to highlight the correct image of the country at national and international levels”, Jamal Shah said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage which can be promoted to attract maximum tourists, he said, adding, that there is a dire need for complete mapping and categorization of cultural sites including those of religious to ensure their preservation.

The Federal government is ready to extend all possible support for the provinces on this matter, he added.

He further explained that our regional languages, literature, culture and art defined the identity of a nation and the government had been taking measures to promote them to create a knowledgeable, educated and well-informed society that could enjoy peace and prosperity.

He urged poets, drama and film writers to highlight Pakistan’s rich culture for not only educating the future generation but also promoting tourism at the global level.

Replying to a question, he said we will increase our efforts to make and preserve the heritage sites in the state to attract more tourists, including improving the infrastructure and drama theatres.

He said the government has planned to spend all available resources to open new museums, restore archaeological sites and promote its cultural heritage.