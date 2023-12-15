Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Poses No Hindrance To Electoral Process: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, reiterating the commitment to in-time elections on Thursday said that the caretaker government would provide necessary security for the free, fair and transparent polls.

Speaking on a tv talk show, he categorically stated that the caretaker government posed no hindrance to the election slated for February 8.

To a query, he said the process for training the ROs had been halted in accordance with the court’s orders.

Solangi emphasized the need for the completion of the training of ROs and District Returning Officers (DROs) before December 16.

He said as per the law, political parties would have to be given a 54-day window for electioneering which would open from 16 December 2023.

The minister expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary would find a solution to the matter regarding the training of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs).

“We have said multiple times that we will give financial and administrative support as well as security to the Election Commission,” he said while reiterating the government's commitment to facilitating the electoral process without any hindrance.

He said the caretaker government has been timely releasing allocated funds to the ECP.

“We are taking security matters seriously. In Dera Ismail Khan, 23 of our young people were martyred, and the entire nation condemned this tragic incident,” the minister noted.

He said despite all the serious issues, the caretaker government believed that the election could be held on February 8.

Security would be provided for the polls, he added.

To another question, he said that there were security threats to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, and “it is our responsibility to provide security to all political leaders.”

As regards terrorism, the minister said the relevant institutions were in contact with the Afghan government regarding counter-terrorism operations.

He said the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan posed a serious threat not only to Pakistan but also to other regional countries and global security.

Speaking on another talk show, the minister said the preamble of the constitution stated that the country would be run by its representatives.

He regretted the attempts made to create an environment that indicated to chances of election delay.

