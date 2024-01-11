Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Seeks Positive Economic Reforms Thru Dialogue : PIO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Caretaker govt seeks positive economic reforms thru dialogue : PIO

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday said that the caretaker government intended to foster a constructive dialogue on economic reforms in the country with a goal of steering the nation forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday said that the caretaker government intended to foster a constructive dialogue on economic reforms in the country with a goal of steering the nation forward.

Addressing the seminar on "Elections and Economic Agenda of Political Parties", he extended thanks and gratitude to the participants. It was organized by of Press Information Department (PID).

He highlighted the media's active participation in diverse discussions and said that Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, desired to commence a debate, specifically focusing on elections and reforms.

He expressed the gratitude to the Istikham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Jamat-e-Islami for their participation in the seminar, where they shared the plans and ideas, to ensure the progress and improvement of the country.

He voiced the optimism that other political parties would also participate in the upcoming seminar, in order to share information about their plans, for working towards achieving lasting stability in the country.

He said the interim government was actively implementing reforms to provide a foundation for the forthcoming administration.

Related Topics

Progress Media Government Share

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

15 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

15 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

16 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

17 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

17 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

17 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

17 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

33 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

33 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

17 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

33 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan