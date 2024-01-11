Caretaker govt seeks positive economic reforms thru dialogue : PIO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday said that the caretaker government intended to foster a constructive dialogue on economic reforms in the country with a goal of steering the nation forward.

Addressing the seminar on "Elections and Economic Agenda of Political Parties", he extended thanks and gratitude to the participants. It was organized by of Press Information Department (PID).

He highlighted the media's active participation in diverse discussions and said that Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, desired to commence a debate, specifically focusing on elections and reforms.

He expressed the gratitude to the Istikham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Jamat-e-Islami for their participation in the seminar, where they shared the plans and ideas, to ensure the progress and improvement of the country.

He voiced the optimism that other political parties would also participate in the upcoming seminar, in order to share information about their plans, for working towards achieving lasting stability in the country.

He said the interim government was actively implementing reforms to provide a foundation for the forthcoming administration.