Caretaker Govt Strengthens Social Sector: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood has said that the Caretaker Government is taking vigorous steps to solve public problems while strengthening health, education, and social institutions.

Addressing a ceremony in the Mansehra district on Wednesday, he said that the government is solving the problems of the people on a priority basis and the provision of basic facilities in all the remote and difficult areas is the first priority.

He said that along with the construction and repair of roads and providing health, education, gas, and electricity facilities to the public, vigorous measures are being taken for the development of tourist places and the completion of public welfare projects will be ensured as soon as possible and the available resources will be utilized in their best manner.

He said that the cooperation of the people is also indispensable in this regard and they should play their full role in the construction and development of the province so that the country can move towards development in the true sense.

