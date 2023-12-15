Caretaker govt taking steps for holding peaceful elections: Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Thursday said that the interim government is taking all necessary steps for holding peaceful elections in the country.

We will provide full security to the election commission for conducting the next elections in a peaceful environment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Controlling terrorism is a challenge, he said adding that the whole nation would have to fight the war against terror to achieve success again.

The country is facing an intelligence-driven proxy war being funded by hostile agencies including RAW, he said.

In reply to a question about the involvement of Afghan people in criminal activities, he said there are reports of involvement of some Afghan persons in criminal and terrorist activities. We are taking all important measures on borders so that no criminal could manage to enter through bordering areas for sabotaging peace, he said.

To a question about security threats to political parties before elections, he said TTP has a soft corner for PTI but other political party leaders had faced trouble due to banned groups.

The caretaker government is making all-out efforts to flush out a new wave of terrorism in the country, he said.