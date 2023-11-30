Open Menu

Caretaker Govt Taking Steps To Privatize Non-profitable Entities: Caretaker Minister For Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Caretaker govt taking steps to privatize non-profitable entities: Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that the caretaker government was taking all important steps to privatize non-profitable entities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday said that the caretaker government was taking all important steps to privatize non-profitable entities of the country.

The people will hear good news about Roosevelt Hotel, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said: "We will make Pakistan International Airline a profitable institution after completing its privatization process in phases."

Commenting on DISCOs, he said that the caretaker government was making all-out efforts to enhance the efficiency of all such units which were not producing results.

The country cannot bear the economic burden of sick units anymore. There is a need to make hard decisions in the larger national interests, he added.

In reply to a question about the delay in the privatization process, he said the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) could not pay attention to the privatization process and Pakistan had to face heavy losses due to weak policies of the past PTI regime.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hotel TV All Government

Recent Stories

Pilgrims celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s 544th birth ..

Pilgrims celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s 544th birth anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Customs seize smartphone worth million of rupees f ..

Customs seize smartphone worth million of rupees from passenger at airport

9 minutes ago
 PM Kakar for utilizing Loss & Damage Fund on merit ..

PM Kakar for utilizing Loss & Damage Fund on merit to cope with climate change i ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

29 minutes ago
 50 wheelchairs distributed

50 wheelchairs distributed

29 minutes ago
 Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupt ..

Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

29 minutes ago
Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20 ..

Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20Is

27 minutes ago
 Minister Information highlights role of journalism ..

Minister Information highlights role of journalism in countering adverse effects ..

27 minutes ago
 LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring em ..

LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring employees

27 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension ..

IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension of Toshakhana verdict

27 minutes ago
 Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

27 minutes ago
 "Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound c ..

"Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound calligraphy of Jamil Naqsh

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan