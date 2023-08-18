Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister    

, , , ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Murtaza Solangi says the Prime Minister has chosen a well-versed team that will succeed in the mission of holding free and fair general elections in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that the caretaker government would make every possible effort to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Speaking during a program of Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel on Thursday, he said the Prime Minister had chosen a well-versed team that will succeed in the mission of holding free and fair general elections in the country.

A day earlier, a sixteen-member caretaker cabinet of the Federal Government took oath in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath.

The Federal Ministers, who took oath, include Murtaza Solangi, Dr Umar Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Gohar Ejaz, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Dr Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider.

Besides others, Interim Prime Minister Awaar-ul-Haq Kakar was also present on the occasion.