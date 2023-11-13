Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general polls: Solangi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The caretaker information minister says we are in constant contact with the Election Commission in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says interim government will fulfill all the needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding general elections scheduled to be held on 8 February next year.

Speaking at a programme of private tv channel, he said we are in constant contact with the Election Commission in this regard.

He made it clear that his recent tweet attributed to President Dr. Arif Alvi was not personal, but the government's position, adding that many people has divided opinion on his tweet.

Talking about President’s role, he said the President is a symbol of the Federation, the Supreme Commander of our armed forces of Pakistan.

He said the role of the President is not as a representative of any political party, but he is the President of the entire nation.

Murtaza Solangi opined that the President, in his letters and interviews, gave the impression of loyalty as a party worker. He urged the President to play his role under the ambit of constitution.

The Minister said that the president performed an unconstitutional act by dissolving the National Assembly. He made it clear that the assembly cannot be dissolved when the motion of no confidence is presented.