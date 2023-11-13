Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Assist ECP In Holding General Polls: Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general polls: Solangi

The caretaker information minister says we are in constant contact with the Election Commission in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says interim government will fulfill all the needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding general elections scheduled to be held on 8 February next year.

Speaking at a programme of private tv channel, he said we are in constant contact with the Election Commission in this regard.

He made it clear that his recent tweet attributed to President Dr. Arif Alvi was not personal, but the government's position, adding that many people has divided opinion on his tweet.

Talking about President’s role, he said the President is a symbol of the Federation, the Supreme Commander of our armed forces of Pakistan.

He said the role of the President is not as a representative of any political party, but he is the President of the entire nation.

Murtaza Solangi opined that the President, in his letters and interviews, gave the impression of loyalty as a party worker. He urged the President to play his role under the ambit of constitution.

The Minister said that the president performed an unconstitutional act by dissolving the National Assembly. He made it clear that the assembly cannot be dissolved when the motion of no confidence is presented.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan February TV All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst con ..

YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst controversy

6 minutes ago
 Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

38 minutes ago
 Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystand ..

Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystander injured

41 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan bench defers indic ..

Election Commission of Pakistan bench defers indictment of PTI chairman in conte ..

38 minutes ago
 AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch Uni ..

AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch University projects

38 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new huntin ..

Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new hunting licenses

38 minutes ago
LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing ..

LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing case

38 minutes ago
 Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering on ..

Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering online interest based loans: Sen ..

1 hour ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recover ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs.13.58m from defaulters in ..

2 hours ago
 Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with loc ..

Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with local election wins

2 hours ago
 Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after ..

Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after oath-taking of 9-member Cabine ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC to launch national mental health awareness ca ..

PMDC to launch national mental health awareness campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan