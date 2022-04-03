Caretaker Govt To Be Formed In Few Days: Faisal Javed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that the caretaker government will be formed in a few days as fresh elections are near.
In a statement, he said that all the political parties should now prepare to contest general elections, where the PTI was ready to compete new polls.
He expressed hope that PTI will return with a two-third majority in the Parliament as it has delivered a lot and possesses performance cards.