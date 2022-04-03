Caretaker govt to be formed in few days: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that the caretaker government will be formed in a few days as fresh elections are near.

In a statement, he said that all the political parties should now prepare to contest general elections, where the PTI was ready to compete new polls.

He expressed hope that PTI will return with a two-third majority in the Parliament as it has delivered a lot and possesses performance cards.