Caretaker govt to continue working till general elections: Feroz Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Information Feroz Jamal Shah on Wednesday said that everything was clearly mentioned in the constitution regarding the period of a caretaker government and the present government would continue its constitutional responsibilities till general elections.

"We have the constitutional mandate to look after the provincial affairs till the general elections," he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the President of Pakistan and Governor KP to decide the election date.

He said that the Election Commission had already notified October 26 as the election date and the caretaker government would fulfill its responsibilities till that date.

"We have no intentions to keep occupying the seats," Feroz clarified.

He said the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) and provincial finance minister were a "blessing in disguise for KP" as both played an active role in taking the rights and arrears of the province from the Federation.

He said both the CM and finance minister held extensive discussions on all the issues of the province with the federation at various meetings and on different occasions and finally got the practical results.

He expressed gratitude to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for listening to the problems of the KP and giving instructions to the relevant departments.

Feroz said, "The prime minister always showed great love and support for the province." He also condemned May 9 and 10 vandalism and arson and recalled that he personally took the injured of an attack on Radio Pakistan here to CMH in his own car.

The minister said that Karnal Sher Khan was the first martyr of KP, who got Nishan Haider, adding that the people of the province know well the value and dignity of a martyr.

Desecration of the monuments of Sher Khan and other martyrs was highly condemnable and unacceptable, he stressed.