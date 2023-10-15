Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Ensure Elections In Peaceful Manner: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said concerted efforts were underway to ensure the upcoming election in a peaceful and amicable environment.

Talking to Dawn news Television in a programme titled “In Focus”, the minister said the caretaker government had been performing its duties and responsibilities in accordance with the constitution and law.

He said the political activities should be observed in a way that did not affect the day-to-day affairs of the general public.

"If anyone is facing harassment, they can approach the Election Commission," he said, adding the ECP was a constitutional body.

Solangi said the caretaker government wanted good terms with all the political parties."We want to create a pleasant environment for elections and we want elections that are acceptable to everyone," he added.

The minister said the electoral history of Pakistan suggested that the polls were held in the country during extreme weathers. The first election was held in December 1970, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the date for elections in the last week of January, he said while ruling out any problem in holding the election vis-à-vis weather conditions.

"After the completion of delimitation, political parties will be given 54 days for the electoral campaign," he responded to a query.

Solangi said the caretaker government was taking effective measures to address economic issues. The administrative measures taken by the caretaker government had stabilized the rupee, he added.

Actions were being taken against smuggling, the minister noted.

To another query, he ruled out any official protocol to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

“Nawaz Sharif has not received any official protocol in London,” said the information minister, adding the matter related to return of Nawaz Sharif was not taken up by the caretaker cabinet at all.

"I do not believe in assumptions and speculations since things are very clear in front of us," the minister remarked.

He said there was no restriction on mentioning any individual in the media since the caretaker government firmly believed in freedom of expression.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a seasoned politician, he said while responding to another query.

A large number of illegal immigrants had started returning to their countries, he stressed.

