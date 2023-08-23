Caretaker govt to ensure facilities for ECP to hold transparent elections: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that all required facilities would be provided to the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding free and fair elections in the country.

The ECP is responsible to conduct elections in Pakistan after the completion of the delimitation process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Replying to a question about facilities for the PTI chief in jail, he said that the PTI chief is availing of all available facilities in Attock jail.

To another question regarding security for the PTI chief, he said the Punjab government had installed 4000 CCTV cameras in jails of the province.

Commenting on Battagram Rescue Operation, he said the caretaker PM had given orders to initiate rescue operation immediately for children trapped in the chair-lift.

He said by the grace of Allah rescue task had been accomplished with the help of the Army.