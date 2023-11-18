Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the caretaker government is fully focused on holding the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

In an interview with a tv channel, he said we are fully supporting the Election Commission in all aspects. He said the caretaker setup will remain fully impartial.

To a question, the Prime Minister said the caretaker government will hopefully succeed in achieving the set target of privatization of state-owned enterprises in its tenure due to untiring efforts.

Answering a question, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar expressed his satisfaction that the country's economy has now almost become stable. He said we have achieved our target of 'economic health' which was a very big challenge for the caretaker setup.

With respect to the prevailing situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the prime minister said the recent emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation gave a unanimous strong message with collective wisdom to ensure ceasefire in Palestine that would hopefully be implemented soon. He said Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

To a question about the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants, the Prime Minister clarified that there is no outside pressure in the matter. He said the government has not banned the Afghan nationals from living in the country, but they will have to get themselves registered with proper legal documents.