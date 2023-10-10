Caretaker Govt to ensure free, transparent elections: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the caretaker government would ensure free, transparent and impartial elections in a peaceful and conducive environment.

In a meeting with former Member of Provincial Assembly, former spokesperson of Balochistan Government and senior politician Farah Azim Shah, he said development and welfare of Balochistan was a priority of the caretaker government.

The caretaker Information Minister said there would be no comprehensive progress of the country without the development of Balochistan province.

They discussed the overall political situation of country, especially Balochistan including the elections.

Farah Azim Shah expressed full confidence in the leadership and initiatives of Caretaker Prime Minister

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

She also lauded the economic and administrative policies of the caretaker government.