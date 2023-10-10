Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Ensure Free, Transparent Elections: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, transparent elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the caretaker government would ensure free, transparent and impartial elections in a peaceful and conducive environment.

In a meeting with former Member of Provincial Assembly, former spokesperson of Balochistan Government and senior politician Farah Azim Shah, he said development and welfare of Balochistan was a priority of the caretaker government.

The caretaker Information Minister said there would be no comprehensive progress of the country without the development of Balochistan province.

They discussed the overall political situation of country, especially Balochistan including the elections.

Farah Azim Shah expressed full confidence in the leadership and initiatives of Caretaker Prime Minister

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

She also lauded the economic and administrative policies of the caretaker government.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Information Minister Provincial Assembly Farah Progress Government

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

18 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

24 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan