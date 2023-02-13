Caretaker govt to ensure uninterrupted continuation of development projects: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Planning and Development Syed Hamid Shah has said that the caretaker provincial government would ensure continuation of all development projects especially in the merged and backward districts without any hurdle.

Addressing an annual Dastarbani ceremony at Mamsh Khel seminary in district Bannu, he said that all the relevant departments have been given strict instructions to complete development projects on time without compromising on quality and pace of work.

He said the provincial government would take care of the public exchequer honestly and would fulfil its responsibilities with dedication adding that public welfare was the top most priority of the government.

He said timely completion of development projects would address a sense of deprivation among people of merged and backward districts.