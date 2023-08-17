Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Facilitate Free, Fair Election Process: PM Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Caretaker govt to facilitate free, fair election process: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the government would be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

"We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," he further posted on a tweet.

Earlier, the US secretary of state, in a tweet, congratulated the new Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

"As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity," Blinken added in his tweet.

