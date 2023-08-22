Caretaker govt to fulfill constitutional requirement of assisting electoral process: Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the caretaker government's prime mandate was to assist, and monitor the electoral process which was the constitutional requirement.

He said keeping in mind the prime mandate, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities.

"We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure," the prime minister said while addressing the cabinet meeting here.

He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup was generally supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there were any violations of rules or business.

"The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections," he said adding the second arm of the parliament-the Upper House was still there but it could not do legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.