Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Fulfill Constitutional Requirement Of Assisting Electoral Process: Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Caretaker govt to fulfill constitutional requirement of assisting electoral process: Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the caretaker government's prime mandate was to assist, and monitor the electoral process which was the constitutional requirement.

He said keeping in mind the prime mandate, the caretaker government would monitor its day-to-day activities to the best of its abilities.

"We are here as a constitutional continuation for a limited period of time and we are not here to design the government model or structure," the prime minister said while addressing the cabinet meeting here.

He maintained that as a continuation of the previous government, the caretaker setup was generally supposed to carry on with the general policy until and unless there were any violations of rules or business.

"The National Assembly has retired and we are waiting for the new elections," he said adding the second arm of the parliament-the Upper House was still there but it could not do legislation alone till there was the Lower House.

He asked the cabinet members to come up with a work plan by taking briefings from their respective ministries and the next cabinet meeting agenda would be based on that work plan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Business From Government Cabinet Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

5 minutes ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

17 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

1 hour ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

2 hours ago
KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

2 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

2 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

2 hours ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

3 hours ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan