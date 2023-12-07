Open Menu

Caretaker Govt To Hold Free, Transparent Election: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Caretaker govt to hold free, transparent election: CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Thursday said the basic job of an caretaker government was to hold free and fair elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Thursday said the basic job of an caretaker government was to hold free and fair elections.

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will implement the directives of Election Commission and the Apex Court with regard to conduct of general elections in letter and spirit.

He said that the government would ensure all measures for holding the general elections in a peaceful manner and no stone would be left unturned to improve security situation in the province.

Talking to journalists, during his visit to Chinese Cultural Centre ‘China Window’ Peshawar, the chief minister said that improving law and order in the province was one of the key areas of the incumbent government, adding that the security forces, police and other law enforcing agencies were doing well to achieve the desired results.

Very soon, Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program would be launched featuring the law and order and durable peace as the foremost priority, he remarked.

He added that the caretaker government would make all possible efforts to ensure long lasting peace and attract foreign investment towards the province.

Responding to a question, Arshad Hussain Shah said that, concrete measures were being adopted to ensure security of development projects being carried out under the portfolio of CPEC.

He said special security unit had been set up with regard to the security of projects being executed by international development partners.

Regarding financial issues of the province, the chief minister stated that concerted efforts were being made to resolve financial issues on sustainable basis.

He said financial matters related to federation had already been taken up with prime minister.

He carried special sympathies for the province and committed to extend every possible support. He maintained that the whole country was going through the financial crunches but with joint efforts, we would get through.

Disclosing another important feature of the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa initiative, Arshad Hussain Shah said that youth of the province would be fully equipped as per market demands by imparting technical skills, and under the initiative, annually 5 lac skilled persons would be exported to foreign countries.

Touching upon the Pak-China friendship, Arshad Hussain Shah said that Pakistan and China enjoyed cordial and long lasting relations and establishment of China Window in Peshawar was praise worthy effort for further strengthening the relations between both the countries.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the various galleries of ‘China Window’ and took keen interest in cultural objects displayed there.

The chief minister was accompanied by caretaker ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Dr. AAmir Abdullah and Dr. Najeeb.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order China Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Job CPEC Jamal Shah Market All Government Court

Recent Stories

PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

20 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 minutes ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 minutes ago
UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

25 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

16 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

9 minutes ago
 Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

25 minutes ago
 Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable ..

Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable democracy, national developme ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan