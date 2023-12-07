Caretaker govt to hold free, transparent election: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Thursday said the basic job of an caretaker government was to hold free and fair elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Thursday said the basic job of an caretaker government was to hold free and fair elections.

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will implement the directives of Election Commission and the Apex Court with regard to conduct of general elections in letter and spirit.

He said that the government would ensure all measures for holding the general elections in a peaceful manner and no stone would be left unturned to improve security situation in the province.

Talking to journalists, during his visit to Chinese Cultural Centre ‘China Window’ Peshawar, the chief minister said that improving law and order in the province was one of the key areas of the incumbent government, adding that the security forces, police and other law enforcing agencies were doing well to achieve the desired results.

Very soon, Khushal Pakhtunkhwa program would be launched featuring the law and order and durable peace as the foremost priority, he remarked.

He added that the caretaker government would make all possible efforts to ensure long lasting peace and attract foreign investment towards the province.

Responding to a question, Arshad Hussain Shah said that, concrete measures were being adopted to ensure security of development projects being carried out under the portfolio of CPEC.

He said special security unit had been set up with regard to the security of projects being executed by international development partners.

Regarding financial issues of the province, the chief minister stated that concerted efforts were being made to resolve financial issues on sustainable basis.

He said financial matters related to federation had already been taken up with prime minister.

He carried special sympathies for the province and committed to extend every possible support. He maintained that the whole country was going through the financial crunches but with joint efforts, we would get through.

Disclosing another important feature of the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa initiative, Arshad Hussain Shah said that youth of the province would be fully equipped as per market demands by imparting technical skills, and under the initiative, annually 5 lac skilled persons would be exported to foreign countries.

Touching upon the Pak-China friendship, Arshad Hussain Shah said that Pakistan and China enjoyed cordial and long lasting relations and establishment of China Window in Peshawar was praise worthy effort for further strengthening the relations between both the countries.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the various galleries of ‘China Window’ and took keen interest in cultural objects displayed there.

The chief minister was accompanied by caretaker ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Dr. AAmir Abdullah and Dr. Najeeb.

APP/fam