Caretaker govt to hold general election within 90 days as per Constitution: Fazl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement Head and Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman here Friday said that caretaker government would hold general election within 90 days after completion of constitutional tenure of the present assemblies this month.

He said August 9, 2023 would be the last day of the present assemblies and the Government and later ECP and Caretaker Govt would conduct free and transparent elections within the constitutional time.

Addressing the grand tribal jirga meeting attended by senior leadership of religious and political parties here and later talking to media, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that people of this region has a long history of bravery that frustrated nefarious designs of aggressors in the past.

He underscored the need to forge unity as nation against all external and internal challenges.

Fazl said that he had visited hospitals to inquire heath of Bajaur blast victims, adding our committed workers are real asset of the party and their sacrifices would not go waste.

The grand jirga proposed convening of all parties conference on the existing situation developed after explosions in Bajaur and Khyber districts recently.

He called for an inclusive strategy to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to eradicate menace of terrorism.

He demanded establishment of a high level committee to review the situation developed after Bajaur blast and decisive action against terrorism.

Fazal demanded strict action against elements involved in May 9 vandalism.