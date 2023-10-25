Caretaker govt to launch massive crackdown against illegal foreigners: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that a massive crackdown would be launched against illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan for the last many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that a massive crackdown would be launched against illegal foreigners residing in Pakistan for the last many years.

Non-registered Afghans would be deported from Pakistan after the deadline, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There had been reports of smuggling of Dollars and essential items from the country, he said adding that the government wanted to cease all such heinous activity from Pakistan's borders.

In reply to a question about legal Afghans doing business in the country, he said that Pakistan has already invited foreign investors from across the world including Afghanistan. There was no restriction on business in the country with valid documents, he said.

The Caretaker government was committed to wiping out the menace of smuggling from this region and for this, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objectives, he added.