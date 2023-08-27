Caretaker govt to provide financial aid to three sick journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker provincial government will provide financial support for the treatment of three sick local journalists and the family of a deceased journalist, here on Sunday.

According to a handout issued by the CM Balochistan Press Secretary, "On the directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister, funds have been approved for the financial support of the late journalist's family."