UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Govt To Provide Support To Strengthen Chemical Industry: Punjab Caretaker Minister For Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Caretaker govt to provide support to strengthen chemical industry: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that there is an urgent need for an integrated chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders for the development of chemical industry in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that there is an urgent need for an integrated chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders for the development of chemical industry in Pakistan.

The minister was visiting Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023 on Wednesday. He visited various stalls and mingled with the people. He also participated in a panel discussion on the promotion of Academia-Industry Relations at the Expo Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the organization of the Chemical Expo is a good initiative and for the development of the country, academia and industry must work together. He said that the gap between academia and industry did not bode well for the country's development.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the country's economy can be supported by reducing chemical imports and the balance of payments can also be improved.

The minister suggested that installation of naphtha cracking plants like Thailand and Singapore is the need of the hour. He said that timely import of raw materials could solve many problems. He emphasized that all industries related to chemicals should work together for the development of the country and there should be interaction between academia and industry on a daily basis.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad further said that people from academia and industry should learn from each other's experiences and observations and should try to make their own models instead of imported models for their industry. He assured that the caretaker government would provide all possible support to strengthen the chemical industry.

Later he presented souvenirs to various dignitaries of the industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Import Punjab Singapore Turkish Lira All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children takes part ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children takes part in UAE Innovates 2023

17 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as tech stocks dip

Stocks diverge as tech stocks dip

10 minutes ago
 ‘Innovation Talks’ charts Dubai’s path to su ..

‘Innovation Talks’ charts Dubai’s path to sustainable future

32 minutes ago
 ‘Xposure 2023’ festival kicks off tomorrow in ..

‘Xposure 2023’ festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 40 local and international exhibitors showcase inn ..

40 local and international exhibitors showcase innovative, sustainable solutions ..

1 hour ago
 Quadruple cooperation agreement to support Emirati ..

Quadruple cooperation agreement to support Emiratisation efforts of &#039;Specia ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.