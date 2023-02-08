Caretaker govt to provide support to strengthen chemical industry: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that there is an urgent need for an integrated chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders for the development of chemical industry in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that there is an urgent need for an integrated chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders for the development of chemical industry in Pakistan.

The minister was visiting Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023 on Wednesday. He visited various stalls and mingled with the people. He also participated in a panel discussion on the promotion of Academia-Industry Relations at the Expo Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the organization of the Chemical Expo is a good initiative and for the development of the country, academia and industry must work together. He said that the gap between academia and industry did not bode well for the country's development.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the country's economy can be supported by reducing chemical imports and the balance of payments can also be improved.

The minister suggested that installation of naphtha cracking plants like Thailand and Singapore is the need of the hour. He said that timely import of raw materials could solve many problems. He emphasized that all industries related to chemicals should work together for the development of the country and there should be interaction between academia and industry on a daily basis.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad further said that people from academia and industry should learn from each other's experiences and observations and should try to make their own models instead of imported models for their industry. He assured that the caretaker government would provide all possible support to strengthen the chemical industry.

Later he presented souvenirs to various dignitaries of the industry.