Caretaker Govt To Support ECP In Holding Elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:58 PM

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti  

Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf discuss in details matters pertaining to holding of general elections in the country in peaceful manner.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed in details matters pertaining to holding of general elections in the country in peaceful manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfaraz Bugti said the caretaker government will extend full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the election in a peaceful manner.

On other hand, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says our prime focus is to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to a private channel, he said caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has taken notice of the increased electricity bills, and the matter will be discussed during Federal cabinet's meeting.

The Minister said consideration will be made to provide relief to the masses while remaining committed with the IMF conditions.

Murtaza Solangi said we want to work with all parties to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

He further said we will assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring peaceful, fair and impartial elections on the date given by the Commission.

